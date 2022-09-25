College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way.

Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:

"Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff Collins & AD Todd Stansbury, ... Tech (1-3) has lost 8 consecutive games vs. Power 5 opponents."

The college football world reacted to the news out of Atlanta on Sunday.

Geoff Collins is 10-28 since taking over at Tech.