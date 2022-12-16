College Football World Reacts To Purdue Hiring Former Star Quarterback

COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 16: The field is reflected in a shiny helmet of the Purdue Boilermakers during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Purdue football program is starting to fill out its coaching staff. '

Just two days after Ryan Walters accepted the head-coaching job, he now has his offensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Walters is going to hire Graham Harrell.

Harrell spent this past season as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia after having the same job at USC for three seasons.

Before he got into coaching, Harrell was a quarterback at Texas Tech under the late Mike Leach. He was a Red Raider from 2005-08 and even finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting as a senior.

The college football community likes this hire for Purdue.

"Graham Harrell played QB for Mike Leach at Texas Tech before briefly serving on his staff at Washington State. Good hire by the ole Boilermakers," another tweet read.

Purdue will be hoping that Harrell takes its offense to the next level in 2023.