College Football World Reacts To Quarterback's Troubling Arrest

The football world learned some troubling news about a college football quarterback this afternoon.

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna has reportedly been arrested. Further details of the arrest aren't clear, but it's obviously bad news for the Gators football program.

Florida fans aren't thrilled the program made it on TMZ once again.

"We’ve been on TMZ twice in a month?" one fan said.

Other fans are expressing patience until the full details of the arrest are made clear.

"While this is not a good look for UF, let's not cast aspersions onto Kitna or UF. Let due process do its thing. Regardless of what the outcome is, it's also important to remember that this is not a reflection of the culture Billy Napier and his staff are trying to build at UF," the fan said.

Some fans believe the charges must be serious if TMZ is picking up the news.

"S*** hit TMZ yeah he must have some serious charges," a fan said.

CBS 4 is reporting a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police department said police officers arrested Kitna on child pornography charges.