College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers’ Decision

The decision is in.
Sunday night, former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his transfer decision. The former top overall recruit, who enrolled early at OSU in Columbus, is transferring back home.
Ewers, a Texas native, announced he’s transferring into the Longhorns program.
The freshman quarterback announced his decision on Twitter.
Hey Alexa play “Take Me to Texas” by @GeorgeStrait #HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OX8B08XtV8
— Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) December 13, 2021
The college football world is excited to see what Ewers can do at Texas.
Cam confirm Quinn Ewers has committed to Texas, per a source.
Biggest win of Steve Sarkisian's Texas tenure so far.
— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 13, 2021
Texas is currently scheduled to play at Ohio State to open the 2025 season. Quinn Ewers would be a fifth-year senior. Nobody expects him to be there in four years but the way Texas alums are throwing around NIL money right now…
— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 13, 2021
Texas’ starting QB last year was Casey Thompson, a junior who threw for 1,749 yards fewer than Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The Longhorns also haver redshirt freshman Hudson Card that Quinn Ewers will compete with in Austin. https://t.co/O2ixYmtV87
— Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 13, 2021
BREAKING: Quinn Ewers intends to transfer to Texas, per @PeteThamel
The 2nd-highest rated recruit ever, behind Vince Young pic.twitter.com/k8LXFhFG0V
— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 13, 2021
This is a huge win for Texas, who could be getting a program-changing type of player at the quarterback position.
Ewers only played a couple of snaps at Ohio State, but he’s one of the highest-rated recruits of all-time. He should be in line to start right away in Austin in 2022.