College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers’ Decision

Quinn Ewers sets to throw during Ohio State football training camp.COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 18: Ohio State Buckeyes #3 Quinn Ewers during fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The decision is in.

Sunday night, former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his transfer decision. The former top overall recruit, who enrolled early at OSU in Columbus, is transferring back home.

Ewers, a Texas native, announced he’s transferring into the Longhorns program.

The freshman quarterback announced his decision on Twitter.

The college football world is excited to see what Ewers can do at Texas.

This is a huge win for Texas, who could be getting a program-changing type of player at the quarterback position.

Ewers only played a couple of snaps at Ohio State, but he’s one of the highest-rated recruits of all-time. He should be in line to start right away in Austin in 2022.

