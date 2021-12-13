College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers’ Decision

The decision is in.

Sunday night, former Ohio State Buckeyes five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced his transfer decision. The former top overall recruit, who enrolled early at OSU in Columbus, is transferring back home.

Ewers, a Texas native, announced he’s transferring into the Longhorns program.

The freshman quarterback announced his decision on Twitter.

The college football world is excited to see what Ewers can do at Texas.

Cam confirm Quinn Ewers has committed to Texas, per a source. Biggest win of Steve Sarkisian's Texas tenure so far. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 13, 2021

Texas is currently scheduled to play at Ohio State to open the 2025 season. Quinn Ewers would be a fifth-year senior. Nobody expects him to be there in four years but the way Texas alums are throwing around NIL money right now… — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 13, 2021

Texas’ starting QB last year was Casey Thompson, a junior who threw for 1,749 yards fewer than Ohio State’s Justin Fields. The Longhorns also haver redshirt freshman Hudson Card that Quinn Ewers will compete with in Austin. https://t.co/O2ixYmtV87 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 13, 2021

BREAKING: Quinn Ewers intends to transfer to Texas, per @PeteThamel The 2nd-highest rated recruit ever, behind Vince Young pic.twitter.com/k8LXFhFG0V — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 13, 2021

This is a huge win for Texas, who could be getting a program-changing type of player at the quarterback position.

Ewers only played a couple of snaps at Ohio State, but he’s one of the highest-rated recruits of all-time. He should be in line to start right away in Austin in 2022.