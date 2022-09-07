College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Controversial Rankings

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of the helmet of Kolby Wyatt #91 of the Georgia Bulldogs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There were a lot of surprises in Week 1 of the college football season. But ESPN's Robert Griffin III might have saved the biggest surprise of the week for today.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Griffin posted his new ranking of the top five teams. He stunned nearly everyone by having both Georgia and Ohio State ahead of Alabama at No. 1 and 2 respectively.

Rounding out his top five are Michigan at 4 and Texas A&M at 5. No doubt that's going to upset a lot of Clemson fans.

Interestingly enough, fans don't seem to angry with Griffin over his ranking. As you might expect, Bulldogs and Buckeyes fans are praising him for it, while Alabama fans seem to be the only ones fuming:

Georgia and Ohio State both did one thing that Alabama didn't in Week 1: Beat a ranked opponent. The Bulldogs absolutely destroyed the Oregon Ducks, while the Buckeyes took care of business against then-No. 5 Notre Dame.

The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, enjoyed a simple tune up game against Utah State before their Week 2 tilt against Texas.

Despite the weak competition, the voters still gave Alabama the top ranking. If they beat Texas this week, it's likely that they'll stay at No. 1 for the rest of the season until they lose a game.

Do you agree with RGIII's ranking?