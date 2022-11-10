College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Heisman Trophy Pick

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has named his Heisman Trophy frontrunner through Week 10 of the college football season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan running back Blake Corum currently has the best shot at winning the coveted award.

Corum leads the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns. Through the Wolverines' perfect 9-0 record, the junior running back has 1,187 yards on 199 carries.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to RG3's pick.

"QBs aren’t always the most valuable players on the team. Give the running backs some love! Blake Corum for Heisman!" one fan wrote.

"I like this but man, you gotta put Bo Nix on here. He’s playing out of his mind right now and numbers are better than some of the players on this list so far," another added.

"RG3 knows what he’s talking about," another said.

Corum will get another shot to make his Heisman case in a matchup against Nebraska this weekend.