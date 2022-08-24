College Football World Reacts To Ricky Williams' Suggestion

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Running back Ricky Williams #34 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during a NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Sun Life Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Cleveland defeated Miami 13-10. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Ricky Williams has a fascinating suggestion about what to do with NIL money.

NIL has taken the college sports world by storm over the last couple of years since players can accept money from businesses in exchange for using them in products or ads.

Williams thinks that the NIL money should only be given to a player once graduation comes.

"I think NIL money should go in a trust that comes to the player once they graduate," the former Heisman Trophy winner said.

The college sports world is a bit mixed on this opinion.

"Why do we keep hearing stuff like this? I thought the entire point was to end an exploitive system that put athletics/profits over education anyway and give players the economic freedom to make decisions best for them," one fan tweeted.

"This is what I've said from the jump," another fan tweeted.

The NIL landscape is only going to keep changing as the months and years go by.