College Football World Reacts To Rose Bowl’s Wild First Half

The 2022 Rose Bowl has been one wild game so far and it just got to halftime.

Ohio State and Utah have combined for 56 points as each team keeps trading blows with the other.

The Utes originally went up 14-0 before the Buckeyes struck back and cut the lead in half. After that, Utah made it 21-7, and then the teams went back and forth.

Utah currently has the last laugh as of right now after Cameron Rising broke off a long touchdown run when OSU had plenty of chances to make a play.

Utah’s defense then got the game’s first turnover after Jaxon Smith-Njigba fumbled as he was on his way to making it 35-28.

The college football world is absolutely loving this game on social media based on their reactions.

There have now been FOUR TDs of 50 yards or longer in the past 128 seconds of game time. Unreal. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 1, 2022

I bet this is what it felt like to watch the UGA-Oklahoma Rose Bowl from home. Can't look away. — John Frierson (@FriersonFiles) January 1, 2022

BOTH QBS GOING BONKERS IN THE ROSE BOWL 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XNU48mELlw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

This Rose Bowl is bananas — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 1, 2022

BRITAIN COVEY HOUSE CALL This Rose Bowl is insane 🌹 #CFB pic.twitter.com/6BtnRAgBN2 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

ROSE BOWL IS PISS DRUNK — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 1, 2022

In the last 65 seconds, there have been four touchdowns in the Rose Bowl — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

Utah is trying to finish its season at 11-3, while OSU is trying to finish 11-2

You can see the remainder of this contest on ESPN.