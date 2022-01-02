The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Rose Bowl’s Wild First Half

Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Saturday, Jan. 1.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 2022 Rose Bowl has been one wild game so far and it just got to halftime.

Ohio State and Utah have combined for 56 points as each team keeps trading blows with the other.

The Utes originally went up 14-0 before the Buckeyes struck back and cut the lead in half. After that, Utah made it 21-7, and then the teams went back and forth.

Utah currently has the last laugh as of right now after Cameron Rising broke off a long touchdown run when OSU had plenty of chances to make a play.

Utah’s defense then got the game’s first turnover after Jaxon Smith-Njigba fumbled as he was on his way to making it 35-28.

The college football world is absolutely loving this game on social media based on their reactions.

Utah is trying to finish its season at 11-3, while OSU is trying to finish 11-2

You can see the remainder of this contest on ESPN.

