College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Fine News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Interim head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during The AdvoCare Showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Things have been going well for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and quarterback CJ Stroud this year. Ironically, Day's successful recruitment of Stroud also involved a situation where he was fined.

During his Tuesday press conference, Day revealed that back in 2019 he skipped an ESPN awards show to visit Stroud at his home to put the finishing touches on recruiting him. As a punishment for missing that date, he was fined by the Buckeyes athletic department.

"We got in trouble that night because I wasn’t there,” Day said, via Sports Illustrated. "We were doing a home visit with CJ Stroud, so they could fine us whatever they want."

Buckeyes fans absolutely loved that story and believe it's one of the many reasons that Day is the best at his job. Some have said that the fine is worth it to get a player of Stroud's caliber:

CJ Stroud has been nothing short of incredible since taking over as the Buckeyes' starter in 2021. He's putting up numbers comparable to the late-great Dwayne Haskins back in 2018 and is already a one-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy - and a second trip to NYC appears to be on the way.

More importantly, Stroud has the Buckeyes inching closer and closer to a national championship.

If Stroud leads Ohio State to a title, no fine would be big enough to make Day regret what he did.