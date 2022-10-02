College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day, Greg Schiano News

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 09: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts from the sideline during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Maryland 73-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Things got heated during the Ohio State vs. Rutgers game this Saturday.

In the midst of a blowout, the Buckeyes punter ran a fake on fourth down to pick up a first. As he ran out of bounds, a Rutgers player hit him late.

The two Big Ten teams got into a scuffle. It only took a few seconds before Greg Schiano ran from the opposing sideline to break things up.

As players were separated, Ryan Day and Schiano got into it and had to be removed from each other. A video of the exchange can be found on social media.

A pretty stunning development out in Columbus. You don't see coaches going at it like this too often.

Here's what fans are saying about the exchange:

"You can hear Schiano telling Day that he was born on 3rd base. Maybe Day didn’t like that"

"Look it, I can't stand Ohio State but this is a non-thing, Day apologized after the game and he and Schiano hugged it out."



"this is like that gif of those two guys giving each other the middle finger in silence"

The good news is Ryan Day and Greg Schiano hugged things out after the game.

Ryan Day and Greg Schiano are both competitive individuals. There's nothing more to it.