College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Recruiting

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

When Ohio State's football program is operating as it should, the Buckeyes are always reloading with top-tier talent. This year's recruiting class was more of the same from Ryan Day.

On Tuesday, OSU landed a commitment from the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, Arizona quarterback Dylan Raiola.

After placing few quarterbacks in the NFL despite its storied history, Ryan Day has turned Ohio State into something of a QB factory in recent years; prompting reaction from the college football world.

"From the decision to go with Dwayne Haskins in 2018 —to the development of Justin Fields —to the identification of C.J. Stroud as a prodigious talent —to the commitment of Dylan Raiola —Ryan Day and Ohio State are on an absolute tear," tweeted RJ Young. "Goodness."

"Since Ryan Day took over as head coach at Ohio State in January of 2019, the Buckeyes have landed commitments from six 5-star QBs," tweeted a Buckeyes beat writer. "On average, that's about one every seven months or so."

"What Ryan Day has done with the QB position at Ohio State is astounding," commented Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer.

"Do you know what Marvin Harrison, Troy Vincent and Dominic Raiola all have in common..." asked an Ohio State fan. "They all sent their 5 star kids to play for Ryan Day."

What a run it's been.