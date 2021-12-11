College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Upset

Go Navy, beat Army.
The Midshipmen pulled off the big upset on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the 2021 college football regular season.
Navy came into Saturday’s game against Army as a big underdog. The Midshipmen were 3-8 on the season, being listed as a 7-point underdog against the 8-3 Black Knights.
The Annapolis, Maryland program came away with the win on Saturday, though. Navy took down Army, 17-13, on Saturday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.
Congrats to Navy!
Army comes up short a foot of the 1st down and is out of timeouts! 3-8 Navy should upset 8-3 Army!
Big upset for Navy.
S/o to all the guys who played today.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
NAVY (+250) upset ARMY at Metlife! ✅🏈 #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/1V3SwHJLsw
UPSET!!!!! Navy beats Army 17-13. #GoNavyBeatArmy
Predictable result of that hurry-up offense. Navy wins. Quite an upset triumph for the Midshipmen.
Navy rallied to upset Army 17-13 after trailing 13-7 at halftime: ViewFromVegas is Navy closed as a 7-point dog & +250 on the money line; stayed Under closing total (35.5 points) for 16th straight meeting — after being bet as low as 34.5 before getting bet back higher) @VSiNLive
The Army vs. Navy game never disappoints and it certainly didn’t on Saturday. We got a classic, competitive rivalry game at the Meadowlands on Saturday afternoon.
And with Navy’s upset win, the 2021 college football regular season has come to a close.
Now, on to bowl season!