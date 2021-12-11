The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Upset

Navy beats Army in an upset.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Army Cadets on the field after the march on prior to the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on December 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Go Navy, beat Army.

The Midshipmen pulled off the big upset on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the 2021 college football regular season.

Navy came into Saturday’s game against Army as a big underdog. The Midshipmen were 3-8 on the season, being listed as a 7-point underdog against the 8-3 Black Knights.

The Annapolis, Maryland program came away with the win on Saturday, though. Navy took down Army, 17-13, on Saturday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

Congrats to Navy!

The Army vs. Navy game never disappoints and it certainly didn’t on Saturday. We got a classic, competitive rivalry game at the Meadowlands on Saturday afternoon.

And with Navy’s upset win, the 2021 college football regular season has come to a close.

Now, on to bowl season!

