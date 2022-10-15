College Football World Reacts To Saturday's Bryce Young News

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, the college football world received a promising update on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

According to a report from ESPN insider Pete Thamel, Young is expected to play this afternoon. Young suffered a shoulder injury against the Arkansas Razorbacks and rode the bench last weekend.

With another week to prepare, though, it seems like he'll get the start against the Volunteers today. Alabama fans are thrilled with the news, while Tennessee fans aren't so happy.

"So you're telling me Bama has a chance," one person said.

"Bama wins a close one today," another fan said.

"Bama by 10," said another.

Young missed last weekend's game against Texas A&M and the Aggies gave Alabama everything it could handle. Now, with Young likely back in the starting lineup, the Tide should receive a significant boost on the offensive side of the ball.

Alabama and Tennessee kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.