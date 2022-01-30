College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Caleb Williams Speculation

Could Wisconsin’s latest coaching hire signal Caleb Williams is on the way?

On Saturday, speculation surrounding the Oklahoma transfer’s future ran wild when it was revealed the Badgers brought on Bobby Engram as the school’s next OC. As 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported, Engram’s son played with Williams in high school.

Engram is a key piece of Wisconsin's push for Caleb Williams. His NFL background is a plus. But perhaps just as important Engram's son, Badgers CB Dean Engram, played with Williams at Gonzaga HS. Lot of familiarity there. https://t.co/VPn1V5WQIc — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 29, 2022

“If Caleb Williams went to Wisconsin that [would] be flipping fantastic. [Wouldnt] it?” tweeted ESPN’s David Pollack. “Russell Wilson all over again!”

If Caleb Williams went to Wisconsin that Wld be flipping fantastic. Wldnt it? Russell Wilson all over again! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 26, 2022

“Caleb Williams… come on over to Camp Randall,” pitched former Wisconsin back Montee Ball. “You will not regret it! #badgers”

Caleb Williams… come on over to Camp Randall. You will not regret it! #badgers — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) January 28, 2022

“Don’t let this ‘Tom Brady’ news distract you from the fact that [Williams] is currently in Madison,” one user tweeted.

Don't let this "Tom Brady" news distract you from the fact that Caleb Williams is currently in Madison — Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) January 29, 2022

“Engram’s son, Dean, is a CB at Wisconsin and in HS also played WR – catching passes from current transfer portal QB [Williams] en route to a WCAC title,” noted RedditCFB.

Engram's son, Dean, is a CB at Wisconsin and in HS also played WR – catching passes from current transfer portal QB Caleb Williams en route to a WCAC title. 👀 https://t.co/Fb12gnpoWI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 29, 2022

“Caleb Williams has been on the clock for a month,” said college football analyst RJ Young. “His decision is the most anticipated since Jalen Hurts entered the portal at Alabama.”

Caleb Williams has been on the clock for a month. His decision is the most anticipated since Jalen Hurts entered the portal at Alabama. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) January 29, 2022

“Just for fun, decided to check USC’s school directory to see if there was a ‘Caleb Williams’ listed,” tweeted FOX Sports radio’s Aaron Torres. “Unfortunately, no luck. It’s also an unfortunate time for Wisconsin to have someone named ‘Caleb Williams’ working in their fraternity/sorority life department.”

Just for fun, decided to check USC's school directory to see if there was a "Caleb Williams" listed. Unfortunately, no luck. It's also an unfortunate time for Wisconsin to have someone named "Caleb Williams" working in their fraternity/sorority life department 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MBVClxiliZ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 29, 2022

What a get Williams would be for Madison, Wisconsin.