College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Caleb Williams Speculation

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams runs against Texas.DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 09: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs for a touchdown during the Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 09, 2021 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could Wisconsin’s latest coaching hire signal Caleb Williams is on the way?

On Saturday, speculation surrounding the Oklahoma transfer’s future ran wild when it was revealed the Badgers brought on Bobby Engram as the school’s next OC. As 247Sports’ Chris Hummer reported, Engram’s son played with Williams in high school.

If Caleb Williams went to Wisconsin that [would] be flipping fantastic. [Wouldnt] it?” tweeted ESPN’s David Pollack. “Russell Wilson all over again!”

Caleb Williams… come on over to Camp Randall,” pitched former Wisconsin back Montee Ball. “You will not regret it! #badgers”

Don’t let this ‘Tom Brady’ news distract you from the fact that [Williams] is currently in Madison,” one user tweeted.

Engram’s son, Dean, is a CB at Wisconsin and in HS also played WR – catching passes from current transfer portal QB [Williams] en route to a WCAC title,” noted RedditCFB.

Caleb Williams has been on the clock for a month,” said college football analyst RJ Young. “His decision is the most anticipated since Jalen Hurts entered the portal at Alabama.”

Just for fun, decided to check USC’s school directory to see if there was a ‘Caleb Williams’ listed,” tweeted FOX Sports radio’s Aaron Torres. “Unfortunately, no luck. It’s also an unfortunate time for Wisconsin to have someone named ‘Caleb Williams’ working in their fraternity/sorority life department.”

What a get Williams would be for Madison, Wisconsin.

