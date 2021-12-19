College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Major Bowl Upset

Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset.

UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3.

Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was one of the main reasons why they pulled off the upset. He finished with 189 yards through the air with three touchdowns and only one interception.

The ground game also gave BYU fits as DeWayne McBride had one of his best games of the year. He finished with 183 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries while also averaging nearly seven yards a rush.

The college football world was ecstatic that UAB got the upset.

BYU loses, America wins https://t.co/Gh43ESWVan — Robbie Metcalf (@RobMe7calf) December 19, 2021

Utah now has to give the Pac-12 Championship to UAB. I don't make the rules, that's just how it goes. https://t.co/RugOJjdCfE — Matthew Bailey (@mindchangeframe) December 19, 2021

What Bill Clark has done in BHM still doesn't make any sense https://t.co/jAWc7X3Yjp — Jerry Hinnen (@JerryHinnen) December 19, 2021

UAB literally is the truest of cinderella stories. program shut down in 2014 due to finances, today won just their 2nd bowl in school history over a top 15 team. unreal 👏🏻 https://t.co/b7HH3fjk0R — Hayley McGoldrick (@GoldieOnSports) December 19, 2021

– 19/23, 189 yards and 3 TDs

– QB run on 3rd & 1 to ice the game

– Beat the 13th ranked team in the nation@Dylan_hopkins7 balled out for the Blazers👏🏻 https://t.co/xUUWwRkpPg — Austin Nicholson (@A_Nicholson22) December 19, 2021

If this is how the bowl season will go, there may be a lot more upsets coming