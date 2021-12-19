The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Major Bowl Upset

Independence Bowl on Saturday afternoon.SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset.

UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3.

Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was one of the main reasons why they pulled off the upset. He finished with 189 yards through the air with three touchdowns and only one interception.

The ground game also gave BYU fits as DeWayne McBride had one of his best games of the year. He finished with 183 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries while also averaging nearly seven yards a rush.

The college football world was ecstatic that UAB got the upset.

If this is how the bowl season will go, there may be a lot more upsets coming

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.