College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach.

While Harbaugh has yet to make a decision on his future, leaving for the NFL seems like a real possibility.

If Harbaugh leaves, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be the one who replaces him at Michigan.

From CBS Sports:

It remains to be seen if Raiders owner Mark Davis can lure Jim Harbaugh out of Michigan to return to the organization where he began his NFL coaching career, but if he does, league sources said several current NFL coaches would have their eye on the opening in Ann Arbor. Panthers’ embattled head coach Matt Rhule would be at the top of that list, league sources indicated, with Rhule already considering several college options this past season, and with him firmly on the hot seat with owner David Tepper for 2022 after receiving an eventual vote of confidence from ownership.

Rhule isn’t the only notable coach potentially interested in the job, though he’s certainly the most-notable name.

“Tepper would be over the moon for this to happen,” one fan tweeted, noting that the Panthers owner might be more than OK with Rhule leaving.

“A glimmer of hope!!! Come on Mark Davis, lure Harbaugh back to the NFL!” another Panthers fan tweeted.

“Tepper is a fool. Rhule constantly talks about having the opportunity of going elsewhere while dropping a 10-23 record and he still won’t fire him,” another fan added.

“Coaching swap please!!” one fan suggested.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in the NFL and college football coaching circles, that is for sure.