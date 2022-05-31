College Football World Reacts To SEC Coaches Seating Chart

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, a photo showing a layout of how SEC coaches would be sitting at conference spring meeting went viral.

"The most anticipated tweet about SEC Spring Meetings," radio host Pat Smith said in the caption of a photo that showed the layout. "The Football coaches seating chart! Interesting that Jimbo is flanked by SEC officials."

The photo showed most of the SEC coaches sitting next to one another, with a wall of SEC officials sitting on one side. Among the officials was Jimbo Fisher, who notably had a heated back-and-forth with Nick Saban just two weeks ago.

"This is the May content we all need," one person said.

"The coaches are arranged alphabetically by school... until A&M. Instead of being between Tennessee and Vandy, Jimbo is surrounded by conference executives," one person pointed out.

"This is hilarious. It’s in alphabetical order and Jimbo should be in Clark Lea’s seat and Lea should be in Dunlap’s seat. Jimbo is the only coach along the long row with SEC executives," another fan noted.

Everyone likely wanted to see Saban and Jimbo sitting next to each other.

Unfortunately for them, that won't be the case.