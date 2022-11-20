College Football World Reacts To SEC's Fine Decision

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Both South Carolina and Vanderbilt were hit in the pockets over the weekend for violating SEC policy.

According to the Southeastern Conference, SC and Vandy will incur fines of $100,000 and $250,000 respectively after both schools failed to cooperate with the league's "access to competition" rules (multiple times); allowing fans to storm the field after their big upset wins.

Per the SEC:

Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.

The college football world reacted to the SEC fine news on social media.

"Two! In! One! Week!" tweeted Courtney Layne Brewer.

"Yay," a fan replied.

"What a time to be alive."

"Worth my Gamecock club dues payment each year," a South Carolina fan said.

"Gamecocks ain't even get the biggest SEC fine of the weekend," laughed Matt Vereen.

"Vanderbilt gets fined $250,000 for a polite, orderly gathering of students, walking harmlessly down the staircase AKA a dangerous field storming."

"Worth it. Go Cocks."

Money comes and goes. Upsets are forever.