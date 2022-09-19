College Football World Reacts To Shane Beamer's Apology

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Shane Beamer has apologized after he shouted at a group of female athletes on Saturday night.

The South Carolina head football coach screamed at the athletes to get off the field during a Title IX recognition.

After the first quarter, the University invited all 275 of its female athletes to one of the end zones to honor the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Beamer's team was lining up for a fourth-and-nine play but had to wait for the athletes to leave the field.

That led to Beamer getting frustrated and yelling at some of the athletes.

Beamer then apologized on Sunday to everyone who he offended.

College football fans have accepted Beamer's apology, based on their reactions from social media.

Next time, Beamer will have to do better with controlling his emotions.