College Football World Reacts To Shocking Paul Chryst News

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers look on during warmups prior to playing the Michigan Wolverines on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Badgers made a shocking move on Sunday evening.

They decided to fire head coach Paul Chryst just a few weeks into the 2022 season. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim head coach.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Chryst was with the Badgers for the last eight seasons before getting the ax. He'll finish his tenure with a 67-26 overall record, though the Badgers were just 2-3 to start this season.

The school may owe Chryst over $16 million if he was fired without cause, per Pete Thamel.

College football fans are absolutely stunned by this move.

Considering Chryst's track record, he likely won't be out of work for that long. Prior to this season, Chryst had led the Badgers to 9+ wins in four of his last six seasons at the helm.

A search for Chryst's full-time replacement will now get underway.