College Football World Reacts To Simulated BCS Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: A giants American Flag is displayed on the field prior to the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game between the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season were revealed.

Tennessee took home the top spot thanks to an impressive start to the season. Ohio State came in at No. 2 with Georgia a close No. 3 according to the playoff committee.

Those three teams reportedly "separated themselves" from the rest of the list - including No. 4 Clemson. Each and every week after the rankings are released, fans love to take a look at what the BCS would have cooked up for the week.

The BCS rankings have Georgia at No. 1, with Ohio State No. 2 and Tennessee No. 3.

Fans in the replies think the BCS should be ruling college football again.

"Perfect. Win and in. The normal lose late and ur out won’t apply. That’s what I hated about the system. A loss to the same opponent early season is not weighed the same as a late loss," a fan said.

"Just go back to this. Takes the human error out of it altogether," added another.

"Reject CFB committee, embrace BCS tradition," said a third.

Should college football go back to the BCS?