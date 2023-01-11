College Football World Reacts To Spencer Rattler Announcement

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts during the first half of a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

Spencer Rattler is returning to Columbia for another season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2023.

The former No. 1 overall recruit announced his decision with a Twitter video on Tuesday.

"Don't sleep on South Carolina next year," one fan wrote.

"This dude about to play his 8th season of college football it feels like," another said.

"Imma say again, the draft class next year top to bottom is gonna be better than this years draft!" another added.

Rattler got red hot in the latter stretch of his first year with the Gamecocks. In his final two games of the regular season, he took down the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 8 Clemson Tigers with 798 passing yards and nine total touchdowns.

His first two collegiate seasons with Oklahoma were wildly disappointing given his hype as the No. 1 overall player in the 2019 class. But after one year under Shane Beamer, it appears the former five-star has found a solid college football home.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record. The team will look to improve on that finish in another campaign with Rattler at the helm.