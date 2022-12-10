College Football World Reacts To Stanford's Reported Coaching Hire
The Stanford football program has reportedly hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as its next head coach, per college football insider Bruce Feldman.
Taylor collected a 30-8 record as head coach of the Hornets, including a 12-1 record this season. His only loss of the year came in a thrilling 66-63 matchup against Incarnate Word last night.
The 54-year-old coach was previously offensive coordinator at Utah before he arrived at Sac State in 2019.
The college football world took to Twitter to react to this major head coaching hire.
"Sac State is losing a legend. #StingersUp," one fan wrote.
"The vibe shift is going to be CATACLYSMIC," another added.
"Talk about a upgrade," another said.
Former Stanford head coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the Cardinal's final regular-season loss to BYU. The program went 3-9 in 2022.