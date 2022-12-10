College Football World Reacts To Stanford's Reported Coaching Hire

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

The Stanford football program has reportedly hired Sacramento State's Troy Taylor as its next head coach, per college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Taylor collected a 30-8 record as head coach of the Hornets, including a 12-1 record this season. His only loss of the year came in a thrilling 66-63 matchup against Incarnate Word last night.

The 54-year-old coach was previously offensive coordinator at Utah before he arrived at Sac State in 2019.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this major head coaching hire.

"Sac State is losing a legend. #StingersUp," one fan wrote.

"The vibe shift is going to be CATACLYSMIC," another added.

"Talk about a upgrade," another said.

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw announced his resignation after the Cardinal's final regular-season loss to BYU. The program went 3-9 in 2022.