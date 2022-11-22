College Football World Reacts To Star Wide Receiver Transfer

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

One of the best wide receivers in the country is going to be at a new program next season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Charlotte wide receiver Grant Dubose has entered the transfer portal. He's going to have a ton of interest as he's compiled 126 receptions for 1,684 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

His best individual season came in 2021 when he racked up 62 receptions for 892 yards and six touchdowns.

It didn't take long for the college football community to react and speculate where he could go next.

"Great player. Should be multiple interested suitors," one tweet read.

"Wouldn't be surprised if South Carolina gets in the mix here," another tweet read.

"Sad to see Grant DuBose go but man was he electric during his two seasons in Charlotte. Remember the name because he will be playing on Sundays," another fan tweeted.

We'll have to see where this talented receiver ends up.