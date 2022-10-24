College Football World Reacts To Steve Sarkisian Apology News

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is apologetic to fans for skipping out on the school's fight song following the UT's 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Per Yahoo's Anwar Richardson, "Sarkisian said he'd like to apologize to Longhorn Nation for not [singing] 'The Eyes of Texas.' Said he was upset with the way the game ended and walked off the field. Said the players followed his lead and that won't happen again."

The college football world reacted to Sark's apology on Monday.

"This was a big deal to me," one fan said. "Got to be able to lead in adversity."

"Apologize for not showing up in the 2nd half," another replied.

"The quicker we get off the field the better. Losers shouldn’t indulge in a winning tradition. Embarrassing…"

"Man I love Sark but this man is getting into Tom Herman Territory in YEAR 2," another commented.

"My coach would never," an Oklahoma fan piled on.

Where do you fall on Sarkisian heading for the locker room early?