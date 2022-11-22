College Football World Reacts To Steve Spurrier's Trash Talk

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 12, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This past weekend, the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks pulled off a shocking upset over the previously 9-1 Tennessee Volunteers.

Not only did the Gamecocks mount this upset, they did so in blowout fashion — taking down the No. 5 team in the nation with a 63-38 final score and knocking them out of College Football Playoff contention.

Steve Spurrier, the legendary former head coach for South Carolina, unleashed some trash talk directed toward the Volunteers after this upset win.

"I almost feel sorry for Tennessee. They’re not going to win the division... they’re not going to get in that final four," he said, per The Post and Courier. They’re just going to have a little bit better than average year. Someone told me, ‘Tennessee is probably headed for the Citrus Bowl now.’"

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this smack talk from Spurrier.

"My favorite Spurrier tradition is him saying in an interview 'someone told me' and then reciting a trash talk like that he absolutely came up with," one fan wrote.

"Superb hating. Like hating that makes me jealous that I don’t hate this well," another said.

"The ol’ ball coach is still the king," another added.

South Carolina is now 7-4 on the year as it heads into another rivalry matchup against No. 7 Clemson this weekend.

Perhaps the Gamecocks can play College Football Playoff spoilers one more time in their regular-season finale.