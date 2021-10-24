College Football World Reacts To Stunning Quarterback Development

Coming into the 2021 college football regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were arguably the two most-hyped quarterbacks in the country.

Fast forward to mid-October, though, and both quarterbacks were on the bench.

Rattler was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this month. Uiagalelei was benched by Dabo Swinney during Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

The college football world is pretty stunned by what’s happened over the course of two months.

Spencer Rattler and DJ Uiagalelei, two preseason Heisman favorites, on the bench.pic.twitter.com/K8BJP8tGYJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

College football fans have taken to Twitter to react.

“Unbelievable. My two favorites for the Heisman (and most peoples I think). Fair enough if they just weren’t in the Heisman race, but for both to actually be benched for underachieving is just crazy for two guys who had so much potential coming into the season,” one fan wrote.

“That’s why their should be NO preseason favorite or rankings,” another fan added.

“Spencer Rattler and now DJ Uiagalelei. Man, preseason don’t mean nothing. Wasn’t nothing but NIL’s & talk,” ESPN’s Ryan Clark added.

“Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei might soon join the ranks of Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler. Another big money name, image and likeness talent who has been replaced,” Darren Rovell added.

There will still be preseason rankings and preseason hype, of course, but perhaps this season will calm that down moving forward.