College Football World Reacts To Stunning Saturday Night Upset

BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

App State's roller coaster of a season continued with a brutal loss on Saturday evening.

The Mountaineers blew a 28-3 first-half lead to James Madison, losing with a 32-28 final score.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this crushing upset.

"CFB is very drunk this year," one fan wrote.

"The wonderful, mysterious fickle nature of college sports magic. It's beautiful and tragic all at once. It's authenticity in a world filled by curated existences," another added.

"28-3 is a cursed lead," another said.

This is the fourth straight week of epic highs and tragic lows for App State.

In Week 1, the Mountaineers fell in a thrilling 63-61 shootout against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In Week 2, the team knocked off No. 6-ranked Texas A&M in College Station. In Week 3, they converted a game-winning Hail Mary over Troy with College GameDay in town.

App State was a 7-point favorite before today's home contest. With this win, JMU now moves to 3-0 on the year.

The Mountaineers will look to bounce back in another home matchup against The Citadel next weekend.