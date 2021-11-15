College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Bo Nix News

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix announced some tough news on Sunday evening.

Nix, Auburn’s starter, will miss the rest of the season with an injury. The veteran college football quarterback shared the tough news on social media.

“Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, “Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand”. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Auburn’s Rivals.com site reported earlier Sunday that Nix needed surgery.

Auburn will be without QB1 Bo Nix after an ankle injury suffered against Mississippi State. Nix is set to undergo surgery on Monday for the injury, multiple sources confirmed to AuburnSports.com’s Brian Stultz. The junior quarterback played multiple quarters with the ankle injury on Saturday before exiting the game and having backup T.J. Finley in for the final drive.

This is a tough blow for Nix and the Tigers, who have the Iron Bowl coming up.

Auburn fans have taken to Twitter to wish Nix well.

“Kid loves Auburn. Came here and played in his fathers shadow. Auburn is all he’s ever known. You won’t find another player that beats his effort. Was he perfect? No, but he gave it 100% every Saturday and for that I respect him. Thank you Bo Nix!” one fan tweeted.

“Bo Nix was out there playing the entire 4th quarter on a broken ankle. I’m sure he didn’t think it was actually broken. You’re never 100% once a season starts. But man. That’s wild in hindsight. And he played a hell of a game overall,” another fan added.

Best of luck moving forward, Bo.