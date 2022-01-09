The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator.

Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator.

Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.

Hartline’s promotion was all the buzz in the college football world across social media.

“Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline has been promoted to pass game coordinator,” tweeted Bruce Feldman. Saying, “No one in college football has developed a better position room than Hartline has with his receivers room.”

Brian Hartline has been promoted,” Ohio State’s Jerry Emig announced. Noting Hartline “has recruited and mentored some of the best WRs in the nation.” While adding that he will have an “increased role with the offensive game plan.”

“Nobody deserves it more,” tweeted one Buckeyes fan.

“This is huge for Ohio State,” said “The Ohio Podcast.”

“Well deserved promotion for one of the best assistant coaches in college football,” remarked 247Sports‘ Steve Helwagen.

Hartline’s promotion appears to be a slam dunk. Since taking over the receiver room in Columbus, the 35-year-old has done nothing but develop elite talent on the outside.

We’ll see what he can do with increased input on the Buckeye’s passing attack moving forward.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.