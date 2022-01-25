College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

The Spun

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report.

It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.

Per a report, Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land Williams. The Trojans and Tigers have some competition on their hands.

“Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal, according to On3’s Gerry Hamilton,” writes James Fletcher of On3. “USC and LSU also remain in the running for On3’s No. 1 ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal Rankings.”

This would be nothing short of stunning. Maybe Russell Wilson is pulling a few strings behind the curtain?

Whatever the case may be, college football fans are pretty stunned by the latest Caleb Williams news.

Wisconsin would probably be a legitimate playoff contender with Caleb Williams under center.

Don’t forget quarterback is the one position the Badgers can never seem to get right. Could this be the year that changes?

It appears to be a three team race between USC, LSU and Wisconsin to land Williams.

