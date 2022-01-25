College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report.

It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.

Per a report, Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land Williams. The Trojans and Tigers have some competition on their hands.

“Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal, according to On3’s Gerry Hamilton,” writes James Fletcher of On3. “USC and LSU also remain in the running for On3’s No. 1 ranked prospect in the Transfer Portal Rankings.”

Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land quarterback Caleb Williams, per On3's @HamiltonESPN. According to On3's transfer portal rankings, Williams is the top-rated quarterback and prospect available. Story: https://t.co/yA1VEA1lgI — On3 (@On3sports) January 25, 2022

This would be nothing short of stunning. Maybe Russell Wilson is pulling a few strings behind the curtain?

Whatever the case may be, college football fans are pretty stunned by the latest Caleb Williams news.

Currently trying to wrap my head around this and finding it very difficult. https://t.co/BNKAVQLIpd — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 25, 2022

Legitimate National Championship contender if this actually happens. https://t.co/ZapIafn5yg — 𝓜𝓐𝓣𝓣 (@MJS3238) January 25, 2022

Wisconsin would probably win the big ten if this happens https://t.co/oJBsiQC41x — Kyle (@KFletchGaming) January 25, 2022

Interesting development on the biggest name currently in the transfer portal. https://t.co/1WyGzqSk0A — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) January 25, 2022

Wisconsin with a good mobile QB 😳😳😳 https://t.co/n8rJeZtBc9 — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) January 25, 2022

Wisconsin would probably be a legitimate playoff contender with Caleb Williams under center.

Don’t forget quarterback is the one position the Badgers can never seem to get right. Could this be the year that changes?

It appears to be a three team race between USC, LSU and Wisconsin to land Williams.