College Football World Reacts To Surprising CJ Stroud News

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud has finally opened up about why he decided to commit to Ohio State in the first place.

Stroud spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he didn't come there for any coaches.

“I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing. I came here for Julian, Jaxon, and Gee. They’re the ones who recruited me," Stroud said.

Stroud is referring to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, and Gee Scott Jr.

This led to fans having mixed reactions to this statement.

"Nothing wrong with this," one fan tweeted.

All about himself. Here we go again," another fan tweeted.

This is what folks are upset about? People hate honesty," another fan tweeted.

Even though some fans are upset, this is still a good reason to join a program.

Stroud has been lights out since he became the Buckeyes' starting quarterback. He's thrown for 6,458 yards and 72 touchdowns in just 19 games.

He'll have a chance to add to those numbers when the Buckeyes take on the Nittany Lions of Penn State this Saturday.