College Football World Reacts To Surprising GameDay Decision

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

College GameDay is heading to a surprising campus for its next destination.

The famous college football pregame show announced on Sunday that it will be heading to Bozeman for next week's Montana-Montana State rivalry game.

This is one of the top rivalries in the FCS, and GameDay has never been shy of heading to FCS campuses.

Montana State comes into this contest with a 9-1 record after it took down Cal Poly on Saturday, while Montana is 7-3 after it took down Eastern Washington.

Fans are excited for GameDay to come to this destination.

"College Gameday and yours truly in Montana next weekend. Big weekend for the state," one fan tweeted.

This will be the final game of the 2022 season for both teams, so there's a lot on the line. Kickoff will be at Noon ET.