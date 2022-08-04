College Football World Reacts To Surprising Ohio State Kicker News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When it comes to college football kickers, no news is usually the best news. But one Ohio State kicker is making waves with a move he is apparently making.

On Thursday, Buckeyes insider Dan Hope reported that kicker Jake Seibert is trying out a new position in practice. Seibert, who did not play in 2021, is getting reps at cornerback.

As a true freshman in 2020, Seibert didn't see much action until the very end of the season. He went a perfect 16 of 16 on extra points in games against Rutgers, Indiana and the national championship against Alabama.

But Seibert converted just one of his two field goal attempts and did not play in 2021. With Noah Ruggles secure in the kicker position for 2022, it seems clear that Seibert needs to find other ways to get playing time.

College football fans are a combination of amused and confused by this move. Some believe it's a failure in recruiting, while others think that Seibert might have the skill to make the experiment work:

A former three-star prospect out of Cincinnati in 2020, Jake Seibert was considered the No. 2 kicker in the nation by 247Sports.

But Seibert's high recruiting ratings haven't been enough to let him keep the job at such a critical position for the team.

Will Seibert find his niche playing cornerback for the Buckeyes?