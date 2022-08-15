College Football World Reacts To Surprising Quarterback Retirement

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Myles Brennan #15 of the LSU Tigers throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

One LSU quarterback has decided to retire from playing football.

Per Kristian Garic, Myles Brennan has decided to walk away from the sport. This comes after he was informed that Brennan wouldn't be the Tigers starting quarterback this season.

Brennan was in competition with Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting role before he was told that he wasn't going to win it.

He played sparingly over the last four years as he compiled 1,712 yards through the air, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His best individual season came in 2020 when he finished with 1,112 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

College football fans are wishing Brennan the best of luck in the future.

"Dang, man. That’s sad to hear. Not sure if I’ve ever heard of a more snakebit career, but Brennan stayed loyal to #LSU the entire time. Respect," Patrick Clay tweeted.

Congrats on a good career, Myles.