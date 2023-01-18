College Football World Reacts To Taulia Tagovailoa Announcement

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the game at Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Maryland football program got some amazing news on Wednesday morning.

Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced that he will be returning for his senior season. It comes after there was a lot of speculation about him declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"After careful deliberation, I have decided to return for my senior season. It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Maryland and to represent this great university," Tagovailoa said in a statement.

Maryland fans are stoked to have Tagovailoa back for one more season.

"Good for the Terps. Tagovailoa makes the Big Ten East better," another tweet read.

"We're not done yet! @CoachLocks builds a culture that seniors want to stay in and finish what they started," another tweet read.

Tagovailoa finished the 2022 season with 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. For his career, he's thrown for 7,879 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions.

He'll look to have another great season in 2023 before the NFL comes calling.