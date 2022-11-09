College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs watches the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday.

Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season.

The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, with Tennessee and Oregon as the first two out.

Here's what the CFB world had to say about the Horned Frogs cracking the upper echelon of the rankings:

"So apparently TCU's home win over mighty Texas Tech made their resume better than Tennessee's this week when TCU's resume wasn't better than Alabama's last week. That cannot be defended. It just can't," tweeted Wes Rucker. "I know what team I cover. But I'm also not an idiot."

"LOL. Last week Boo Corrigan dinged TCU for digging first-half holes. This week he praised them for not giving up second-half points," laughed Stewart Mandel.

"TCU finally getting the respect they deserve and then promptly losing to 3-loss Texas feels inevitable," said RedditCFB.

The Horned Frogs will look to remain in the final four with a big road win over No. 18 Texas on Saturday.