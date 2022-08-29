College Football World Reacts To Team's Letter To University President

Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

Florida A&M only narrowly avoided being ineligible to play their season-opener against North Carolina this past week. But the players are making their voices heard as problems at the university threaten to undermine the rest of their season.

On Monday, 88 members of the football program signed a letter to Florida A&M's president calling for a litany of serious issues to be addressed. The problems range from funding cuts to financial aid delays and many more.

In addition to their letter, the players have pledged to kneel during the rendition of school's alma mater, declaring "We will not sing a song that begins 'College of Love and Charity...' when we feel neither from this university."

College football fans are praising the football players for having the courage to stand up to the administration. Many are now taking Florida A&M to task and calling for the school president to resign or be removed:

It sounds like the Florida A&M players are determined to get their voices heard and will continue to protest against the administration until their demands are met.

The Rattlers have a big game coming up against No. 15 Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which might be a terrific venue for them to make an even bigger statement.

Will the Florida A&M administration acquiesce to the team's request and make big changes, or will things continue to escalate?