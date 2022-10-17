College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Fans cheers for the Tennessee Volunteers during their game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 15, 2012 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend.

After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:

The college football world reacted to the injury on social media.

"I tore my left and right arms the same night I feel your pain," a Tennessee goalpost parody account replied.

"This gonna happen to me one day.." commented a Mizzou alum.

"Football guy of the century."

"Sports."

"Gives 'giving your all for Tennessee' a whole new meaning," tweeted a fellow Volunteers fan.

"Good luck on your recovery," another said. "Go VOLS!"

"It means more. #GBO," replied Christopher Gabriel. "(Get that knee well my man!)"

Still doing better than the goalpost.