College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News

Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again.

Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.

After the game ended, Tenneessee fans stormed the field and ended up taking one of the goalposts out of Neyland Stadium. Those same fans have now thrown the goalpost into the Tennessee River.

The best part is that Google Maps is showing it as a tourist attraction.

College football fans think this is absolutely hilarious.

"This is fantastic," one fan tweeted.

"Love it," another fan wrote.

"God, I love this place," another fan tweeted.

By the looks of it, this might be a tourist attraction for a long, long time.