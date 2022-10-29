College Football World Reacts To Tennessee's 'Dark Mode' Uniforms

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt #11 and wide receiver Bru McCoy #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee is going "Dark Mode" for this year's Halloweekend matchup against No. 19 Kentucky and fans are loving it.

The Vols shared a preview of the uniforms in the days leading up to the game, but fans appreciated them even more once they got the on-field view.

"1. Jalin Hyatt is THE TRUTH ... 2. These Tennessee uniforms are amazing," tweeted Matt Miller.

"I don't care what that 300-year old guy at the airport yelled at me yesterday. I think these Tennessee Dark Mode uniforms are sharp," said Ryan McGee.

"With the uniforms Tennessee got on and the pregame they better win this game," a fan commented.

"Tennessee is not messing around. The black uniforms look nice!!"

"Tennessee’s black uniforms look incredible."

"Love the Tennessee uniforms, btw," tweeted Nicole Auerbach.

What are your thoughts on the Volunteers all-black look?