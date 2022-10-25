College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Punishment News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A few Texas A&M football players won't be part of the program moving forward.

According to Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com, at least three Aggies football players (and perhaps four) have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The three suspended players are offensive tackle PJ Williams, cornerback Denver Harris, and wide receiver Chris Marshall.

This is the second time that both Marshall and Harris have been suspended this season. They had to sit out of the Miami game back in Week 3 due to violating team rules.

College football fans know that this isn't a good situation for the program.

It's been a trying year for the Aggies after they were labeled as a national contender coming into this season.

They currently have a 3-4 overall record and will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball when they take on the Rebels of Ole Miss this Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.