College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

It didn't take long for Texas A&M to respond. According to a report from college football insider Brett McMurphy, the school suspended Smith following his arrest.

"Texas A&M suspends WR Ainias Smith following his arrest Wednesday for unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated & possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana," McMurphy said. "Smith was scheduled to attend SEC Media Days Thursday, but no longer will do so."

Fans didn't take long to respond to the news.

"Already lost Demond Demas to the portal and now this. Them boys in Aggieland need to get it together," one fan said.

Others are focused on what it could mean for the regular season.

"Significant news for App State's week two opponent. Smith is a preseason All American for the Aggies," an Appalachian State fan said.

Will the news hurt the Aggies this season?