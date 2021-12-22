College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M News

On Wednesday, news came down that Texas A&M will have to cancel its Gator Bowl appearance due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Per Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger, “[The] Aggies don’t have enough available players.”

“Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team,” he added. “But the only way that’s possible is if another bowl is impacted.”

Because of a COVID outbreak, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl, sources tell @SINow. Aggies don’t have enough available players. Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team, sources say, but the only way that's possible is if another bowl is impacted. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 22, 2021

Dellenger’s report swept through the CFB landscape fast on social media.

“No bowl for A&M this year, as expected,” tweeted College Station reporter Travis L. Brown.

No bowl for A&M this year, as expected https://t.co/9xtlG7vNJB — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) December 22, 2021

“I really hope this isn’t the start of a trend,” replied Andrew Hammond of the Detroit Free Press.

I really hope this isn’t the start of a trend. https://t.co/h0lX3z6J3X — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) December 22, 2021

“Not surprising but still disappointing,” a Texas A&M fan chimed in.

not surprising but still disappointing https://t.co/ZCfVNsLwvB — Jared (@22jareds) December 22, 2021

“Oh man,” commented one podcaster. “Really though we might get through bowl season without a cancellation.”

Oh man. Really thought we might get through bowl season without a cancellation. https://t.co/D2O0Ik2iIK — Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) December 22, 2021

“The #Aggies 2021 season is officially over,” Texas NBC affiliate reporter Mike Lucas.

I was *just* thinking about how lucky CFB had been timing-wise with its calendar and clearly I am a moron. https://t.co/PgZqcD7cIP — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 22, 2021

How does this work…do they post an ad on Craig's List or try to convince another program to play a 2nd bowl game? https://t.co/iWUq3oSYjs — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) December 22, 2021

Only time will tell if/what team will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Hopefully, all players and coaches are able to make a full recovery.

With the huge spike in cases across all sports leagues, it’s not surprising to see NCAA teams feel the brunt of COVID as well.