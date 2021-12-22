The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M News

jimbo fisher walks off the field after a Texas A&M football gameSTARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, news came down that Texas A&M will have to cancel its Gator Bowl appearance due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Per Sports Illustrated college football writer Ross Dellenger, “[The] Aggies don’t have enough available players.”

“Gator is searching for a replacement bowl team,” he added. “But the only way that’s possible is if another bowl is impacted.”

Dellenger’s report swept through the CFB landscape fast on social media.

“No bowl for A&M this year, as expected,” tweeted College Station reporter Travis L. Brown.

“I really hope this isn’t the start of a trend,” replied Andrew Hammond of the Detroit Free Press.

“Not surprising but still disappointing,” a Texas A&M fan chimed in.

“Oh man,” commented one podcaster. “Really though we might get through bowl season without a cancellation.”

“The #Aggies 2021 season is officially over,” Texas NBC affiliate reporter Mike Lucas.

Only time will tell if/what team will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Hopefully, all players and coaches are able to make a full recovery.

With the huge spike in cases across all sports leagues, it’s not surprising to see NCAA teams feel the brunt of COVID as well.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.