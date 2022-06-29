College Football World Reacts To Texas' Latest Huge Commitment

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 8: The Texas Longhorns pause for the 'Eyes of Texas' after defearing the Baylor Bears 45-21 on November 8, 2008 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Longhorns fans finally received some good news about its recruiting class.

Yes, that's said in jest. Earlier this month, the Longhorns hit the recruiting lottery by landing a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning picked Texas over Georgia, Alabama and a host of other elite programs. However, the Longhorns weren't done just yet.

This afternoon the team also landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook. Naturally, the college football world flocked to social media to talk about the news.

"Texas continues to add some top-tier future weapons for Arch Manning and its QB room. Brennan Marion and the Longhorns have now already landed the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 8 rated wide receiver recruits in Texas," college football writer Matt Zenitz said.

Texas fans are loving the latest news, of course.

"Just when I was starting to have withdrawals, you hit me with a big one!!!" one Texas fan said.

"Texas is officially back," another fan said.

Is Texas back?