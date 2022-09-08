College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: A view of fans during a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 25, 2010 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

"BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this troll job.

"This is the pinnacle of trolling," one fan wrote.

"This tweet is the intersection of college sports, weather, and everything that’s great about insufferable fan bases. Well done," another said.

"This is amazing content," another added.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will welcome Nick Saban and Alabama into a packed-out Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are currently listed as 20-point favorites over the home team.

Kicking off at noon ET, this highly-anticipated matchup will be the featured game for ESPN's College GameDay.