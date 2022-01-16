The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

Peyton Manning and his nephew, Arch Manning.YouTube/Overtime.

The No. 1 college football recruit in the country is believed to be focusing on five major schools at the moment.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top overall recruit in the class of 2023. The New Orleans, Louisiana product has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America. Arch Manning went on several notable visits during the 2021 college football season.

While the Mannings have been patient with the five-star quarterback’s recruitment, he could be getting closer to a decision.

According to a report from On3, Arch Manning is believed to be focusing on five schools:

  • Alabama
  • Clemson
  • Georgia
  • Ole Miss
  • Texas

Few college football recruits in recent memory, if any, have gotten as much hype as Arch Manning.

Other schools will still attempt to get in play, of course. Oklahoma recently offered Manning a scholarship and a visit could be coming.

Arch Manning will provide serious value both on and off the field for whatever school he ends up at. He’s viewed as one of the most-noteworthy athletes in the country at his age.

Where do you see Arch Manning playing his college football?

