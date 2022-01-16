College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

The No. 1 college football recruit in the country is believed to be focusing on five major schools at the moment.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top overall recruit in the class of 2023. The New Orleans, Louisiana product has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America. Arch Manning went on several notable visits during the 2021 college football season.

While the Mannings have been patient with the five-star quarterback’s recruitment, he could be getting closer to a decision.

According to a report from On3, Arch Manning is believed to be focusing on five schools:

Alabama

Clemson

Georgia

Ole Miss

Texas

Clemson is one of 5 schools still in the mix for Arch Manning. @JosephAHastings has the latest on Clemson's pursuit, including details on Clemson's coaches planning to stop by his school soon https://t.co/CDMinTmM1u — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) January 13, 2022

Few college football recruits in recent memory, if any, have gotten as much hype as Arch Manning.

5⭐️ QB Arch Manning(#1 nationally), Nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has narrowed his focus to 5 schools, per on3recruits. Those 5 being Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Clemson. This would be a huge add for any of these schools pic.twitter.com/r9ajkdqXKW — Roll Tide 2022🥋 (@Bama_cfb) January 15, 2022

Other schools will still attempt to get in play, of course. Oklahoma recently offered Manning a scholarship and a visit could be coming.

Hearing that the #Sooners have apparently offered 2023 5⭐️ QB Arch Manning from Isidore Newman. He and Jeff Lebbey have a great relationship so a visit to Norman in the future is looking very likely. — CrimsonBloods.com (@CrimsonBloodsOU) January 10, 2022

Arch Manning will provide serious value both on and off the field for whatever school he ends up at. He’s viewed as one of the most-noteworthy athletes in the country at his age.

Bronny James, @619PRESIDENTIAL, @_bryce_young, Arch Manning, and @CJ7STROUD round out the top 5 on the inaugural On3 NIL 100, a top 100 ranking of the highest NIL valued HS and college athletes. (powered by @On3sports + @Spiny_ai) https://t.co/ZMEqIP55QJ pic.twitter.com/u217xeW2fp — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) January 7, 2022

Where do you see Arch Manning playing his college football?