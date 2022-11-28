College Football World Reacts To The Art Briles Report

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Art Briles of the Baylor Bears looks on as the Bears take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at McLane Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Liberty has an opening for its head football coach after a bombshell report dropped on Monday afternoon.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze will be taking the same position at Auburn after the latter fired Bryan Harsin a few weeks ago.

Liberty will now have to engage in a coaching search but it's one that's not going to involve Art Briles. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Briles will not be a candidate for the job.

Liberty likely doesn't want to deal with the backlash that this hire would have. Briles was ousted from Baylor following the 2015 season due to a sexual assault scandal within the football program.

Briles failed to handle several allegations against student-athletes, per numerous reports.

Because of that, college football fans and media members are thankful that Briles isn't going to get a shot at this gig.

"Well, there’s one Yikes we’ve avoided in this sea of discomfort," Mike Golic Jr. tweeted.

It remains to be seen who the school hires to replace Freeze.