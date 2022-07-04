College Football World Reacts To The Big Ten's Wish List

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Members of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish run onto the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 3, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh 29-26 in triple overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Big Ten may not be done adding universities to the conference. In fact, its wish list has reportedly been revealed.

To no surprise, Notre Dame tops the list of universities the Big Ten wants to add. The Fighting Irish are one of the biggest brands in the sport, its university is globally respected and ND football has a rich history.

Besides Notre Dame, which programs does the Big Ten want to add? According to trusted insider Jeff Ermann, the conference is also looking at Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina, in that order.

Washington, meanwhile, may not make the cut.

"I was told this is - or is close to - the Big Ten's wishlist. But it's a fluid and very well-guarded process (How was the UCLA/USC news kept silent? Amazing.) So who knows how it'll develop. 1. Notre Dame 2. Oregon 3. Stanford 4. UNC Source not as confident in UNC as others," said Ermann.

We knew about Notre Dame, Oregon and even Stanford. North Carolina isn't much of a surprise. No Washington, on the other hand, is a major gut-punch for the Pacific Northwest school.

The Big Ten appears to be on the verge of adding a few more well-respected universities and athletic departments.