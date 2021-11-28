College Football World Reacts To The Bob Stoops News

Oklahoma has officially named an interim coach for the team’s bowl game and it’s a person that all Sooners fans should be very familiar with.

Bob Stoops will be taking over for Lincoln Riley for whatever bowl the Sooners play in. He was in the team meeting when the players were informed that Riley was leaving.

I can confirm Bob Stoops will serve as interim head coach for the #Sooners bowl game. Stoops was in the team meeting during which the players were informed of Riley’s departure https://t.co/KYYMbnqoBZ — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 28, 2021

Stoops was the head coach from 1999-2016 with Oklahoma and finished with a 190-48 record. He also guided the Sooners to 10+ wins in 14 of the 18 seasons he was there.

Stoops also coached in many prestigious bowls throughout his tenure, including the Fiesta, Orange, Rose, Sugar, and Cotton bowls. He was able to win each one at least once.

Despite that, he wasn’t able to get that National Championship ring as the Sooners lost the title game in 2008 to Florida, 24-14.

The college football world had a lot of reactions to this news and a lot of them center around being in straight shock.

This day gets more interesting by the minute https://t.co/erkxQOfMyt — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 28, 2021

Big game Bob is back 👀 https://t.co/zlJycMdOtO — James T (@thorswhu) November 28, 2021

The Barry Alvarez Special. https://t.co/VxR2BWZpI8 — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 28, 2021

Today is awesome and drunk as hell. https://t.co/dbvAIMBcbQ — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) November 28, 2021

It’s unknown what bowl game the Sooners will play in, though it’ll likely be a New Years Six bowl.

They weren’t able to advance to the Big 12 Championship Game next weekend after losing to Oklahoma State on Saturday night. Despite that, this is only a two-loss team that’s still ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll.